  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Red Hook Summer (2012)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Red Hook Summer (2012)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Red Hook Summer (2012). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Red Hook Summer (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Red Hook Summer (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

1,910

users

Diterbitkan

10 August 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Red Hook Summer (2012)

When his mom deposits him at the Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn to spend the summer with the grandfather he’s never met, young Flik may as well have landed on Mars. Fresh from his cushy life in Atlanta, he’s bored and friendless, and his strict grandfather, Enoch, a firebrand preacher, is bent on getting him to accept Jesus Christ as his personal savior. Only Chazz, the feisty girl from church, provides a diversion from the drudgery. As hot summer simmers and Sunday mornings brim with Enoch’s operatic sermons, things turn anything but dull as people’s conflicting agendas collide.
Spike Lee, Bruce Thierry Cheung
Clarke Peters, Nate Parker, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Toni Lysaith, Jules Brown, Heather Simms, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, De’Adre Aziza, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Colman Domingo, Spike Lee, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Al Palagonia, Limary Agosto, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Daniel Breaker, Turron Kofi Alleyne, Tracy Camilla Johns, James Ransone, Sumayya Ali, Jon Batiste, Charles Anthony Bryant, Janinah Burnett, Courtney D. Carey, Jim Davis, Shani Foster, Arthur French, Louanne Harris, Samantha Ivers, Kalon Jackson, Kevin D. Johnson, Jackson Lee, Brian K. Major, Lillie Marshall, Sakura Myers, Sincere Peters, Mari-Yan L. Pringle, Gregory A. Robinson, Moriah Scott, Charlotte Small, Nesean Smith, Tyheim Smith, Briana Swann, Fred Tolliver Jr., Brandon Waddles

Diterbitkan

Agustus 13, 2023 6:08 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online Red Hook Summer (2012)

Bioskop168 Red Hook Summer (2012)

BioskopKeren Red Hook Summer (2012)

Cinemaindo Red Hook Summer (2012)

Dewanonton Red Hook Summer (2012)

Download Red Hook Summer (2012)

Download Film Red Hook Summer (2012)

Download Movie Red Hook Summer (2012)

DUNIA21 Red Hook Summer (2012)

FILMAPIK Red Hook Summer (2012)

Ganool Red Hook Summer (2012)

INDOXXI Red Hook Summer (2012)

Juragan21 Red Hook Summer (2012)

Layar Kaca 21 Red Hook Summer (2012)

LK21 Red Hook Summer (2012)

Movieon21 Red Hook Summer (2012)

Nonton Red Hook Summer (2012)

Nonton Film Red Hook Summer (2012)

Nonton Movie Red Hook Summer (2012)

NS21 Red Hook Summer (2012)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share