Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

Genre

Family

IMDb

5.4

/

10

from

197

users

Diterbitkan

15 December 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Record Breaking Christmas (2022)

Working for the World Record Bureau, Leah Hoffman is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records. While there, she falls for the town’s doctor, Devan Bancroft.
Max McGuire
Michelle Argyris, Andrew Bushell, Danny Vo, Darlene Cooke, Tim Progosh, Pierre Simpson, Michael Gordin Shore, David Rosser, Tracy Rankin, Douglas E. Hughes, Dana Puddicombe

Diterbitkan

Agustus 7, 2023 10:19 pm

Durasi

