IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 197 users

Diterbitkan 15 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Record Breaking Christmas (2022)

Working for the World Record Bureau, Leah Hoffman is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records. While there, she falls for the town’s doctor, Devan Bancroft.

Max McGuire

Michelle Argyris, Andrew Bushell, Danny Vo, Darlene Cooke, Tim Progosh, Pierre Simpson, Michael Gordin Shore, David Rosser, Tracy Rankin, Douglas E. Hughes, Dana Puddicombe

tt22751010