Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Reconstruction (1968) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Elena Fronus,
Emil Botta,
Ernest Maftei,
George Constantin,
George Mihăiță,
Ileana Popovici,
Ion Rădulescu,
Niky Volcz,
Niță Anastase,
Ștefan Moisescu
Sutradara
Edith Mandel,
Lucian Pintilie
IMDb
7.9/
10from
1,682users
Diterbitkan
01 January 1968
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Reconstruction (1968)
A prosecutor, policemen and teacher bring the students Vuica and Nicu to a restaurant to re-enact their drunken brawl there, and have it filmed to show the effects of alcoholism.
Lucian Pintilie, Edith Mandel
George Constantin, Emil Botta, George Mihăiță, Vladimir Găitan, Ernest Maftei, Ileana Popovici, Ștefan Moisescu, Niky Volcz, Ion Rădulescu, Niță Anastase, Vasile Alexandru, Teodor Berca, Elena Fronus
tt0063493