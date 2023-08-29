IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 25 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 2017

Oleh mamat

Real Fake: The Art, Life & Crimes of Elmyr De Hory (2017)

The foundation of today’s multi-billion dollar art market still reverberates with the beautiful lies of one of the most prolific art forgers of the last century.

Jeff Oppenheim

Jeff Oppenheim, Robert K. Wittman

tt1890370