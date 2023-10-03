IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 80 users

Rangle River (1936)

Marion Hastings returns to her father Dan’s cattle property in western Queensland after being away in Europe for fifteen years. She is treated with hostility by her father’s foreman, Dick Drake, and her father’s neighbour, Don Lawton.

Clarence G. Badger

Victor Jory, Margaret Dare, Robert Coote, George Bryant, Rita Pauncefort, Leo Cracknell

