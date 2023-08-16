IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 1,521 users

Rammstein in Amerika (2015)

The concert film celebrates the band’s legendary show in New York’s Madison Square Garden – Rammstein’s return to the US after a ten-year absence. In HD and 5.1 surround sound. For the documentary, Rammstein provided extensive, previously unreleased footage and photos from the band archive. In numerous interviews from various periods in the band’s history, the band members speak about their experiences across the Atlantic.

Hannes Rossacher

Till Lindemann, Richard Kruspe, Paul Landers, Oliver Riedel, Christoph Schneider, Christian Lorenz, Iggy Pop, Scott Ian, Marilyn Manson, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Chad Smith, Wes Borland, James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, David Lynch, Jonathan ‘JDevil’ Davis, Vas Kallas, Melissa Auf der Maur, Moby, Kurt Loder, Kiefer Sutherland, Jonas Åkerlund, CJ Ramone, Lzzy Hale, Steven Tyler, Shawn Crahan, John Dolmayan, Shavo Odadjian, Charlie Benante

