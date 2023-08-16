Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rammstein in Amerika (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Chad Smith,
Charlie Benante,
Christian Lorenz,
Christoph Schneider,
CJ Ramone,
David Lynch,
Gene Simmons,
Iggy Pop,
James 'Munky' Shaffer,
John Dolmayan
Sutradara
Hannes Rossacher
Genre
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
8.1/
10from
1,521users
Diterbitkan
25 September 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Rammstein in Amerika (2015)
The concert film celebrates the band’s legendary show in New York’s Madison Square Garden – Rammstein’s return to the US after a ten-year absence. In HD and 5.1 surround sound. For the documentary, Rammstein provided extensive, previously unreleased footage and photos from the band archive. In numerous interviews from various periods in the band’s history, the band members speak about their experiences across the Atlantic.
Hannes Rossacher
Till Lindemann, Richard Kruspe, Paul Landers, Oliver Riedel, Christoph Schneider, Christian Lorenz, Iggy Pop, Scott Ian, Marilyn Manson, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Chad Smith, Wes Borland, James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, David Lynch, Jonathan ‘JDevil’ Davis, Vas Kallas, Melissa Auf der Maur, Moby, Kurt Loder, Kiefer Sutherland, Jonas Åkerlund, CJ Ramone, Lzzy Hale, Steven Tyler, Shawn Crahan, John Dolmayan, Shavo Odadjian, Charlie Benante
tt5053508