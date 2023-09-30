Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rahsia (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Malaysia
Bintang film
Eman Manan,
Fikry Ibrahim,
Iman Corinne Adrienne,
Marsha Milan Londoh,
Mislina Mustaffa,
Nabila Huda,
Nur Qistina Raishah,
Rashidi Ishak
Sutradara
Shamyl Othman
IMDb
7.4/
10from
62users
Diterbitkan
10 August 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Rahsia (2023)
A leisurely picnic takes a tragic turn when Ramlah sees a mysterious figure abducts her son and disappears. Shortly after, she begins encountering unexplained hauntings but her husband doesn`t believe her. But time and time again, clues lead her to believe that her son is close by and still alive, as she races against time to find him before it`s too late.
Shamyl Othman
Nabila Huda, Fikry Ibrahim, Iman Corinne Adrienne, Eman Manan, Marsha Milan Londoh, Mislina Mustaffa, Nur Qistina Raishah, Rashidi Ishak
tt26749945