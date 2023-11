IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 260 users

Diterbitkan 16 April 2003

Oleh mamat

Rage (2003)

Raphael is an ex-boxing champ who now trains his young brother Manu. Tony, Raphael’s ex-rival, returns to town to wed his reluctant fiance Chinh. As soon as Chinh and Raphael meet, sparks fly, and soon the two are sneaking out together.

Karim Dridi

Samuel Le Bihan, Yu Nan, Yann Trégouët, Bounsy Luang Phinith, Samart Payakaroon, Jo Prestia, Adina Cartianu, Daniel Allouche, Sam Berrandou, Bich Loc Truong, Mélanie Tran

tt0317535