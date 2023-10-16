  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Argentina

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

4.7

/

10

from

391

users

Diterbitkan

11 December 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

PussyCake (2021)

A struggling all-female rock band kicks off a new tour, hoping to rekindle their popularity. When they catch the attention of horrors from beyond our reality, the band realizes that being forgotten by their fans is the least of their problems.
Pablo Parés
Macarena Suárez Dagliano, Aldana Ruberto, Anahí Politi, Florencia Moreno, Sofia Rossi, Rodrigo Ferreyra, Amanda Nara, Diego Prinz, Paradise Kiss, Aquiles Veccho

Diterbitkan

Oktober 16, 2023 8:34 pm

Durasi

