IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 391 users

PussyCake (2021)

A struggling all-female rock band kicks off a new tour, hoping to rekindle their popularity. When they catch the attention of horrors from beyond our reality, the band realizes that being forgotten by their fans is the least of their problems.

Pablo Parés

Macarena Suárez Dagliano, Aldana Ruberto, Anahí Politi, Florencia Moreno, Sofia Rossi, Rodrigo Ferreyra, Amanda Nara, Diego Prinz, Paradise Kiss, Aquiles Veccho

