Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Sweden

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

679

users

Diterbitkan

06 June 2019

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Push (2019)

Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. PUSH sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unliveable cities and an escalating crisis that has an effect on us all. This is not gentrification, it’s a different kind of monster.The film follows Leilani Farha, the UN Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, as she’s travelling the globe, trying to understand who’s being pushed out of the city and why. “I believe there’s a huge difference between housing as a commodity and gold as a commodity. Gold is not a human right, housing is,” says Leilani.
Fredrik Gertten
Roberto Saviano, Leilani Farha, Saskia Sassen, Stig Westerdahl, Frederik Jurdell, Florian Schmidt, Ada Colau, Michael Müller, Leila Bozony, Michael Louis Johnson, Joseph Stiglitz

Diterbitkan

Oktober 16, 2023 8:26 pm

Durasi

