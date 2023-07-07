IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 04 April 2023

Oleh LIN

Prince of Wales: King in Waiting (2023)

Prince William, now Prince of Wales, first-born son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, has always been in the spotlight. Born second in line to the throne – he was destined for a life of duty, and of service. Following the death of his dearest and most revered grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Williams’ father, now Charles III, ascended to the throne and Prince William took the title of Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, Prince William is now second in line to the throne, but he has his work cut out, following in his father’s footsteps, and keeping up the tradition of duty and hard work.His destiny is to inherit the crown and succeed to the throne. But how does a Prince prepare to become King?

Amber Rondel

William Aldridge, Rich Allison, Keith Best

tt23458938