Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
BluRay
Bintang film
Jaime M. Callica,
Jason Tremblay,
Jorden Birch,
Keeya King,
Lesley Mirza,
Shishy Gebru,
Shyinne Anastacio,
Stephanie Mills,
Thomas Miles,
Zavien Garrett
Sutradara
Troy Scott
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.5/
10from
136users
Diterbitkan
08 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (2023)
Bakery owner and reality TV star Birdie Moore’s world begins to fall apart once her family secrets are put in the spotlight. As the secrets begin to threaten her reputation, Birdie concedes and lets go of her pride in order to maintain her legacy.
Troy Scott
Stephanie Mills, Thomas Miles, Keeya King, Jaime M. Callica, Shyinne Anastacio, Jorden Birch, Zavien Garrett, Shishy Gebru, Lesley Mirza, Jason Tremblay
tt26686716