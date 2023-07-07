  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Canada

,

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

136

users

Diterbitkan

08 April 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (2023)

Bakery owner and reality TV star Birdie Moore’s world begins to fall apart once her family secrets are put in the spotlight. As the secrets begin to threaten her reputation, Birdie concedes and lets go of her pride in order to maintain her legacy.
Troy Scott
Stephanie Mills, Thomas Miles, Keeya King, Jaime M. Callica, Shyinne Anastacio, Jorden Birch, Zavien Garrett, Shishy Gebru, Lesley Mirza, Jason Tremblay

Diterbitkan

Juli 7, 2023 9:12 pm

Durasi

