IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 1,256 users

Diterbitkan 16 June 2022

Oleh mamat

Press Play (2022)

Laura and Harrison have the picture-perfect romance built on the foundation of a shared love of music. After a deadly accident, Laura gets the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time.

Anna Humphries, Greg Björkman

Clara Rugaard, Lewis Pullman, Danny Glover, Lyrica Okano, Christina Chang, Matt Walsh, Kekoa Kekumano, Taiana Tully, Cody Easterbrook, Rachel Trautmann, Kevin Yamada, Michelle Zauner, Shereen Balles, Deven Craige, Darny Chau

tt11116642