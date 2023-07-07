Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Prairie Fever (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Blake Gibbons,
Caryn Mower,
Chris L. McKenna,
Dominique Swain,
Don Swayze,
Felicia Day,
Jamie Anne Allman,
Jillian Armenante,
Kevin Sorbo,
Lance Henriksen
Sutradara
David S. Cass Sr.,
Stephen Bridgewater
IMDb
5.1/
10from
607users
Diterbitkan
29 March 2008
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Prairie Fever (2008)
A group of women contracted a strange fever and a former sheriff is responsible for taking them to the hospital in the nearest town, but in their way they will encounter a gang of murderers. His only hope is a woman whose beauty is matched only by his skill with weapons.
Stephen Bridgewater, David S. Cass Sr.
Kevin Sorbo, Lance Henriksen, Dominique Swain, Jamie Anne Allman, Jillian Armenante, Felicia Day, Silas Weir Mitchell, Lucy Lee Flippin, Blake Gibbons, Don Swayze, Chris L. McKenna, Michael Ensign, Caryn Mower
tt1160018