IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 607 users

Diterbitkan 29 March 2008

Oleh LIN

Prairie Fever (2008)

A group of women contracted a strange fever and a former sheriff is responsible for taking them to the hospital in the nearest town, but in their way they will encounter a gang of murderers. His only hope is a woman whose beauty is matched only by his skill with weapons.

Stephen Bridgewater, David S. Cass Sr.

Kevin Sorbo, Lance Henriksen, Dominique Swain, Jamie Anne Allman, Jillian Armenante, Felicia Day, Silas Weir Mitchell, Lucy Lee Flippin, Blake Gibbons, Don Swayze, Chris L. McKenna, Michael Ensign, Caryn Mower

tt1160018