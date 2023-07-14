IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 1,804 users

Diterbitkan 24 February 1989

Powwow Highway (1989)

Two Northern Cheyenne men take a road trip from Montana to New Mexico to bail out the sister of one of them who has been framed and arrested in Santa Fe. On the way, they begin to reconnect to their spiritual heritage.

Jonathan Wacks

A Martinez, Gary Farmer, Joanelle Romero, Amanda Wyss, Sam Vlahos, Wayne Waterman, Margot Kane, Geoffrey Rivas, Roscoe Born, John Trudell, Graham Greene, Wes Studi, Rodney A. Grant

