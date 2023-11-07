  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Pollyanna (2003)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Pollyanna (2003)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Pollyanna (2003). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Pollyanna (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Pollyanna (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

1,202

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2003

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Pollyanna (2003)

Pollyanna Whittier goes to live with her wealthy but bitter aunt after the tragic death of her father. Pollyanna shares a game her father taught her — the ‘Glad Game’ — in which everyone can find a silver lining in even the darkest cloud, and her sunny nature, good humor and determination to look on the bright side of life prove to have an astonishing effect on those around her. With the help of her orphaned friend, Jimmy Bean, she casts her spell on the grumpiest townsfolk of Beldingsville — including the cynical shut-in Mrs. Snow, the morose millionaire Mr. Pendleton and the enigmatic Dr. Chilton. And Pollyanna masterminds the romance between her Aunt’s maid, Nancy, and the handyman, Tim. It is only Aunt Polly, who cannot bring herself to embrace Pollyanna’s innocence and joy. But all is not straightforward in Pollyanna’s war against pessimism, since she must overcome a personal tragedy that threatens to banish “glad” from her vocabulary forever.
Sarah Harding
Georgina Terry, Amanda Burton, Kenneth Cranham, Aden Gillett

Diterbitkan

November 8, 2023 5:35 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Pollyanna (2003)

Bioskop 21 Pollyanna (2003)

Layar Kaca 21 Pollyanna (2003)

Movieon21 Pollyanna (2003)

Nonton Pollyanna (2003)

Nonton Film Pollyanna (2003)

Nonton Movie Pollyanna (2003)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share