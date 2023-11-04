  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. Please Hold The Line (2020)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Please Hold The Line (2020)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Please Hold The Line (2020). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Please Hold The Line (2020) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Please Hold The Line (2020) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Austria

Sutradara

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

92

users

Diterbitkan

10 June 2020

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Please Hold The Line (2020)

An audiovisual allegory on communication – this film follows cable technicians in four different countries (Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova) as they visit their customers. Each client they call on provides a glimpse into their own individual universe. With so many tools for communication, we still inhabit a modern-day Tower of Babel; an ordered discordance of personalities and perspectives.
Pavel Cuzuioc
Ghenadie Mardari, Oleg Chumak, Ionut Fotin, Marius Marcovici, Georgi Tcholakov, Deyan Minchev, Vasil Petrov

Diterbitkan

November 4, 2023 9:32 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Please Hold The Line (2020)

Bioskop 21 Please Hold The Line (2020)

Layar Kaca 21 Please Hold The Line (2020)

Movieon21 Please Hold The Line (2020)

Nonton Please Hold The Line (2020)

Nonton Film Please Hold The Line (2020)

Nonton Movie Please Hold The Line (2020)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share