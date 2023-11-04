IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 92 users

Please Hold The Line (2020)

An audiovisual allegory on communication – this film follows cable technicians in four different countries (Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova) as they visit their customers. Each client they call on provides a glimpse into their own individual universe. With so many tools for communication, we still inhabit a modern-day Tower of Babel; an ordered discordance of personalities and perspectives.

Pavel Cuzuioc

Ghenadie Mardari, Oleg Chumak, Ionut Fotin, Marius Marcovici, Georgi Tcholakov, Deyan Minchev, Vasil Petrov

