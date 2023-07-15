IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 136 users

Diterbitkan 21 October 1982

Oleh mamat

Plain Jane to the Rescue (1982)

Jane, with plain looks but a heart of gold, is always in between jobs. Once she gets a job, her knack for creating awkward situations immediately loses it for her. Ricky is her suitor, but he gets nowhere as the girl has no time for love. So Ricky goes along with her in job hunting. Somehow, Jane lands on a job as governess. Not to a child, but to an uncouth very old, very rich man who still wants to lead the life of his poor, uncivilized youth. His son is now running the old man’s millions. He wants to bring up the father the civilized way. And he wants to take over the whole city through take-over deals. He is ruthless and has thrown thousands into the streets.

John Woo

Josephine Siao Fong-Fong, Ricky Hui, Wu Fung, Lau Hak-Suen, David Wu, Kan Yee-Ching, Mark Cheung Lui, Michael Lee Ming-Yeung, Yuen Ling-To, Chow Gat, Lau Yat-Fan, Lee Ngan, Charlie Cho, Fung Ging-Man, John Woo, Gam Biu, Roman Tam

tt0083605