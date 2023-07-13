IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 294 users

Diterbitkan 15 August 2000

Oleh mamat

Ping! (2000)

Ping is a chihuahua rescued from the pound by nearsighted Ethel, who thinks he’s a cat. When a pair of bumbling thieves try to break into Ethel’s house to steal the money they think she has stashed away, only Ping can foil their plans.

Chris Baugh

Judge Reinhold, Clint Howard, Shirley Jones, Lou Ferrigno, Rance Howard

tt0228720