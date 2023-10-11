  1. Home
WEBRip

WEBRip

Usa

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

5.1

/

10

from

10,536

users

13 July 2008

13 July 2008

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Picture This (2008)

Bookish and unpopular Mandy finds her luck finally changing when Drew, the school hottie, invites her to the year's biggest party. But with being grounded and Drew's ex-girlfriend bent on thwarting her, Mandy may be destined to remain a geek. Can a little ingenuity and some help from her friends save the day?
Stephen Herek
Cast: Ashley Tisdale, Robbie Amell, Kevin Pollak, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Lauren Collins, Cindy Busby, Marie-Marguerite Sabongui, Angela Galuppo, Maxim Roy, Vanessa Matsui, Natalie Vansier, Dani Kind, Annie Murphy

Diterbitkan

Oktober 11, 2023 3:02 pm

Durasi

