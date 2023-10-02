  1. Home
  3. Piano to Zanskar (2019)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

India

,

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

158

users

Diterbitkan

12 May 2019

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Piano to Zanskar (2019)

Piano to Zanskar is a British documentary film which tells the story of the highest piano delivery attempt in history. It follows Desmond Gentle, a piano tuner from Camden Town in London, and his two apprentices: Anna Ray and Harald Hagegard, as well as a 100-year old Broadwood & Sons upright piano, on their way from London to Zanskar in the Indian Himalayas.
Michal Sulima
Desmond O’Keeffe, Anna Ray, Harald Hagegard, Kristina Nadler

Diterbitkan

Oktober 3, 2023 5:38 am

Durasi

