Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Romania

IMDb

8.4

/

10

from

13,601

users

Diterbitkan

15 March 2002

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Philanthropy (2002)

In 21st century Bucharest, to go out in the city on Saturday evening on the arm of a beautiful woman is a risky financial investment. Ovidiu, an unassuming high school teacher, never could afford it. Looking for a source of income more substantial than a teacher’s salary, Ovidiu plunges into a fabulous world – the beggar mob.
Nae Caranfil, Virgil Nicolaescu, Nica Constantin
Mircea Diaconu, Gheorghe Dinică, Mara Nicolescu, Viorica Vodă, Anamaria Marinca, Marius Florea Vizante, Florin Zamfirescu, Cristian Gheorghe, Florin Călinescu, Constantin Drăgănescu, Monica Ghiuță, Ovidiu Niculescu, Valentin Popescu, Nae Caranfil, George Lungoci, Gabriela Bobes, Marius Capotă, Marius Rizea

Diterbitkan

November 14, 2023 10:45 pm

Durasi

