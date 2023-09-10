IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 661 users

Pharaoh’s Army (1995)

Union soldiers in search of food descend on the farm of a Confederate family and decide to stay until one in their ranks’ wounds have healed. While the war weary Union captain (Chris Cooper) falls for the mother of the family (Patricia Clarkson) – whose husband is off fighting for the rebels – her son plots revenge on the dirty, double-dealing Yankees. Co-stars Kris Kristofferson.

Robby Henson

Chris Cooper, Patricia Clarkson, Kris Kristofferson, Robert Joy, Richard Tyson, Frank Clem, Huckleberry Fox

