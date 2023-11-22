  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

6,357

users

Diterbitkan

05 April 2018

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Period. End of Sentence. (2018)

In an effort to improve feminine hygiene, a machine that creates low-cost biodegradable sanitary pads is installed in a rural village in Northern India. Using the machine, a group of local women is employed to produce and sell pads, offering them newfound independence and helping to destigmatize menstruation for all.
Rayka Zehtabchi
Arunachalam Muruganatham, Ajeya, Anita, Gouri Choudari, Shabana Khan, Preeti, Rekha, Roksana, Shashi, Shushma, Sulekha Singh, Sneha, Suman, Sushila, Usha

Diterbitkan

November 22, 2023 4:38 pm

Durasi

