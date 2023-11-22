IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 6,357 users

Period. End of Sentence. (2018)

In an effort to improve feminine hygiene, a machine that creates low-cost biodegradable sanitary pads is installed in a rural village in Northern India. Using the machine, a group of local women is employed to produce and sell pads, offering them newfound independence and helping to destigmatize menstruation for all.

Rayka Zehtabchi

Arunachalam Muruganatham, Ajeya, Anita, Gouri Choudari, Shabana Khan, Preeti, Rekha, Roksana, Shashi, Shushma, Sulekha Singh, Sneha, Suman, Sushila, Usha

