Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Period. End of Sentence. (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Ajeya,
Anita,
Arunachalam Muruganatham,
Gouri Choudari,
Preeti,
Rekha,
Roksana,
Shabana Khan,
Shashi,
Shushma
Sutradara
Rayka Zehtabchi
Genre
Documentary,
Short
IMDb
7.4/
10from
6,357users
Diterbitkan
05 April 2018
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Period. End of Sentence. (2018)
In an effort to improve feminine hygiene, a machine that creates low-cost biodegradable sanitary pads is installed in a rural village in Northern India. Using the machine, a group of local women is employed to produce and sell pads, offering them newfound independence and helping to destigmatize menstruation for all.
Rayka Zehtabchi
Arunachalam Muruganatham, Ajeya, Anita, Gouri Choudari, Shabana Khan, Preeti, Rekha, Roksana, Shashi, Shushma, Sulekha Singh, Sneha, Suman, Sushila, Usha
tt6939026