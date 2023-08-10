IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 3,097 users

Diterbitkan 13 October 2017

Oleh mamat

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)

Maths teacher Ted Slauson became adept at recording and memorizing prices of products featured on the iconic game show The Price is Right, an obsession dating back to the show’s inception in 1972. This passion and dedication for the show culminated in him helping a contestant place a perfect bid during a 2008 showcase, an innocent act that would create one of the biggest controversies in television industry history.

C.J. Wallis

Theodore Slauson, Roger Dobkowitz, Drew Carey, Kevin Pollak, Bob Barker

tt6854248