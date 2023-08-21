IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 446 users

Percy (1971)

Edwin Antony (Hywel Bennett) is emasculated in an accident which kills a young philanderer. Doctors successfully replace his member with that of the dead man, but refuse to tell him the full story of the organ’s origin. So Edwin begins a search which takes him to the philanderer’s wife – and also to his many, many girlfriends…

Ralph Thomas

Hywel Bennett, Denholm Elliott, Elke Sommer, Britt Ekland, Cyd Hayman, Janet Key, Tracey Crisp, Antonia Ellis, Tracy Reed, Patrick Mower, Pauline Delaney, Adrienne Posta, Julia Foster, Sheila Steafel, Arthur English, Angus MacKay, Rita Webb, Charles Hodgson, Sue Lloyd, Denise Coffey, Edward Malin, Margaretta Scott, Graham Crowden, T. P. McKenna, Tony Haygarth, Ronnie Brody, George Best, Penny Brahms, Dennis Chinnery, Harry Fielder, Reg Thomason

