Peace Hotel (1995)

After his wife’s murder, widow Wong A Ping sets up a Peace Hotel to act as a sanctuary for anyone who needs protecting. One day a mysterious women shows up who seeks shelter from a gang hunting her. Vowing to never turn anyone away, Wong A Ping must decide whether to help the women or risk confronting the gang.

Wai Ka-fai, Yuen Bun, Ma Yuk-Sing

Chow Yun-fat, Cecilia Yip, Chun Ho, Shun Lau, Annabelle Lau Hiu-Tung, Mai Kei, Joe Cheng, Wu Chien-Lien, Lee Siu-Kei, Lo Fan

