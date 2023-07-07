  1. Home
  Paul Merson – A Walk Through My Life (2022)

Diterbitkan

05 May 2022

Synopsis

Paul Merson – A Walk Through My Life (2022)

Paul Merson walks through North Yorkshire, reflecting on life, career and faith. Carrying a 360-degree camera, he also describes his struggles with drink and gambling.
Cy Chadwick
Paul Merson

