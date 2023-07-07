IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 1,063 users

Diterbitkan 02 October 1981

Oleh LIN

Paternity (1981)

A single man searches for a woman who will bear his baby with no strings attached.

David Steinberg

Burt Reynolds, Beverly D’Angelo, Norman Fell, Paul Dooley, Elizabeth Ashley, Lauren Hutton, Juanita Moore, Peter Billingsley, Jacqueline Brookes, Linda Gillen, Mike Kellin

tt0082886