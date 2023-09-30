Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Patalghor (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Bangladesh
Bintang film
Afsana Mimi,
Deepanwita Martin,
Fazlur Rahman Babu,
Hasnat Ripon,
Mamunur Rashid,
Moutushi Biswas,
Nasir Uddin Khan,
Nusraat Faria Mazhar
Sutradara
Nur Imran Mithu
Genre
Thriller
Diterbitkan
27 July 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Patalghor (2023)
A heroine returns to her childhood home after a long absence. She confronts her past and recalls her difficult childhood. She struggles to cope with the current decay of social values, vice, and past trauma. The return frees her from the glitters and struggles of the silver screen and allows her to rekindle her relationship with her mother. She approaches life differently as she receives answers from the past.
tt15599860