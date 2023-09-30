IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 27 July 2023

Oleh LIN

Patalghor (2023)

A heroine returns to her childhood home after a long absence. She confronts her past and recalls her difficult childhood. She struggles to cope with the current decay of social values, vice, and past trauma. The return frees her from the glitters and struggles of the silver screen and allows her to rekindle her relationship with her mother. She approaches life differently as she receives answers from the past.

Nur Imran Mithu

Nusraat Faria Mazhar, Deepanwita Martin, Moutushi Biswas, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Nasir Uddin Khan, Afsana Mimi, Hasnat Ripon, Mamunur Rashid

