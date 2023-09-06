  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Germany

Sutradara

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

109

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2005

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Passion & Poetry: The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah (2005)

Portrayal of a talented, influencial and troubled artist: a filmmaker who fought his own demons and seemed to live his own legend like no other director. Against all odds Sam Peckinpah was able to create a very personal body of work in the studio system of Hollywood and with his powerful directing and editing style changed the way of filmmaking forever. Legendary for his use of slow-motion violence, various scandals and his ongoing problems with sudios and producers, the story of Peckinpah is filled with tragedy, humor, success and defeat.
Mike Siegel
Sam Peckinpah, Mario Adorf, R. G. Armstrong, Senta Berger, Ernest Borgnine, James Coburn, Gordon T. Dawson, Roger Fritz, Vadim Glowna, Chalo González, Katherine Haber, Bo Hopkins, L.Q. Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Martin Lewis, Ali MacGraw, Daniel Melnick, Lupita Peckinpah, Fern Lea Peter, Garner Simmons, Isela Vega, David Warner, David Weddle

Diterbitkan

September 6, 2023 8:11 pm

Durasi

