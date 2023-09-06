Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Passion & Poetry: The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Ali MacGraw,
Bo Hopkins,
Chalo González,
Daniel Melnick,
David Warner,
David Weddle,
Ernest Borgnine,
Fern Lea Peter,
Garner Simmons,
Gordon T. Dawson
Sutradara
Mike Siegel
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.6/
10from
109users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2005
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Passion & Poetry: The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah (2005)
Portrayal of a talented, influencial and troubled artist: a filmmaker who fought his own demons and seemed to live his own legend like no other director. Against all odds Sam Peckinpah was able to create a very personal body of work in the studio system of Hollywood and with his powerful directing and editing style changed the way of filmmaking forever. Legendary for his use of slow-motion violence, various scandals and his ongoing problems with sudios and producers, the story of Peckinpah is filled with tragedy, humor, success and defeat.
Mike Siegel
Sam Peckinpah, Mario Adorf, R. G. Armstrong, Senta Berger, Ernest Borgnine, James Coburn, Gordon T. Dawson, Roger Fritz, Vadim Glowna, Chalo González, Katherine Haber, Bo Hopkins, L.Q. Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Martin Lewis, Ali MacGraw, Daniel Melnick, Lupita Peckinpah, Fern Lea Peter, Garner Simmons, Isela Vega, David Warner, David Weddle
tt0466922