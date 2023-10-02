Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Parlez-moi d’amour (2002) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Anne Le Ny,
Aurélien Wiik,
Chantal Banlier,
Christelle Tual,
Daniel Isoppo,
Isabelle Olive,
Jean-Marie Frin,
Judith Godrèche,
Laurence Février,
Niels Arestrup
Sutradara
Sophie Marceau
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.3/
10from
204users
Diterbitkan
09 October 2002
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Parlez-moi d’amour (2002)
Justine and Richard’s 15-year relationship ends in separation due to irreconcilable differences with Justine maintaining custody of their three boys. Her new life means having to deal with being a single parent but at the same time, she comes to terms with her own parents’ divorce and finds a common bond with her long-suffering mother. Richard, a renowned author, deals with the situation by devoting all his attention to his writing. Both are forced to confront their uncertain futures, while examining what led to the breakdown of their marriage.
tt0304520