Parlez-moi d’amour (2002)

Justine and Richard’s 15-year relationship ends in separation due to irreconcilable differences with Justine maintaining custody of their three boys. Her new life means having to deal with being a single parent but at the same time, she comes to terms with her own parents’ divorce and finds a common bond with her long-suffering mother. Richard, a renowned author, deals with the situation by devoting all his attention to his writing. Both are forced to confront their uncertain futures, while examining what led to the breakdown of their marriage.

Sophie Marceau

Niels Arestrup, Judith Godrèche, Anne Le Ny, Laurence Fevrier, Jean-Marie Frin, Aurélien Wiik, Daniel Isoppo, Christelle Tual, Chantal Banlier, Isabelle Olive

