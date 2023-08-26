IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 2,996 users

Diterbitkan 07 January 1963

Oleh LIN

Paranoiac (1963)

Simon Ashby is a wealthy psychotic who is is coddled by his aunt in their palatial mansion outside of London. One day, Ashby’s long lost brother mysteriously arrives at the house, but events prove that he is an impostor, sent by Keith Kossett, son of the attorney for the family estate, who has been dipping into the family trust fund.

Freddie Francis

Janette Scott, Oliver Reed, Sheila Burrell, Maurice Denham, Alexander Davion, Liliane Brousse, Harold Lang, Arnold Diamond, John Bonney, John Stuart, Sydney Bromley, Laurie Leigh, Marianne Stone

tt0057401