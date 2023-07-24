  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Owl (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

177

users

Diterbitkan

07 February 2003

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Owl (2003)

A mother and daughter are stranded in small, isolated cabin, and are starving to death. In order to survive, they plan to entice men that happen to stray to their cabin with sex, and kill them. All goes well until a local cop shows up and, then, an old relation.
Kaneto Shindō
Shinobu Otake, Ayumi Ito, Akira Emoto, Daijirô Harada, Mansaku Ikeuchi, Tomorowo Taguchi, Katsumi Kiba, Naomasa Musaka

Diterbitkan

Juli 25, 2023 12:52 am

Durasi

