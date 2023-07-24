IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 177 users

Owl (2003)

A mother and daughter are stranded in small, isolated cabin, and are starving to death. In order to survive, they plan to entice men that happen to stray to their cabin with sex, and kill them. All goes well until a local cop shows up and, then, an old relation.

Kaneto Shindō

Shinobu Otake, Ayumi Ito, Akira Emoto, Daijirô Harada, Mansaku Ikeuchi, Tomorowo Taguchi, Katsumi Kiba, Naomasa Musaka

