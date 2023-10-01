Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Outcast of the Islands (1951) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
A.V. Bramble,
Annabel Morley,
Betty Ann Davies,
Frederick Valk,
George Coulouris,
James Kenney,
Kerima,
Marne Maitland,
Peter Illing,
Ralph Richardson
Sutradara
Carol Reed
IMDb
6.9/
10from
1,192users
Diterbitkan
15 November 1951
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Outcast of the Islands (1951)
After financial improprieties are discovered at the Eastern trading company where he works, Peter Willems flees the resulting disgrace and criminal charges. He persuades the man who gave him his start in life, the merchant ship captain Lingard, to bring him to a trading post on a remote Indonesian island where he can hide out.
Carol Reed
Trevor Howard, Ralph Richardson, Robert Morley, Wendy Hiller, Kerima, Wilfrid Hyde-White, George Coulouris, Annabel Morley, Peter Illing, Betty Ann Davies, Frederick Valk, A.V. Bramble, Marne Maitland, James Kenney
tt0045002