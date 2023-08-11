IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 3,649 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 1980

Oleh mamat

Out of the Blue (1980)

A young girl whose father is an ex-convict and whose mother is a junkie finds it difficult to conform and tries to find comfort in a quirky combination of Elvis and the punk scene.

Dennis Hopper, Jacques Hubert

Linda Manz, Dennis Hopper, Sharon Farrell, Raymond Burr, Don Gordon, David L. Crowley, Jim Byrnes, John Anderson, Carl Nelson, Ron Chartier, Michele Little

tt0081291