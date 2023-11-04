IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 723 users

Diterbitkan 12 November 2022

Oleh LIN

Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022)

The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.

Catherine Cyran, Mimi Crowe, Lea de Witt

Sarah Power, Beau Bridges, Craig March, Jesse Irving, Markian Tarasiuk, Chris Cope, Parveen Dosanjh, Morgana Wyllie, Gwenda Lorenzetti, Parveen Dosanjh, Alisha Ahamed, Michele Scarabelli, Chris Cope, Johnny Perrotta, Madeleine Kelders, Michelle Fisk, Cassandra Cavalli, Ella Wejr, Bentley Storteboom, Aletheia Berry, Gwenda Lorenzetti

tt22258198