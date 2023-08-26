Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Our Bodies Are Your Battlefields (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Angela Davis,
Claudia Vasquez Haro,
Violeta Alegre
Sutradara
Anna Feillou,
Isabelle Solas
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.8/
10from
75users
Diterbitkan
16 March 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Our Bodies Are Your Battlefields (2022)
In an Argentina divided between a deep conservatism and an unprecedented momentum in feminism, the film delves into the political journey and intimate lives of Claudia and Violeta. Trans women who identify as transvestites, the fight they lead with their comrades against the patriarchal violence is visceral and embodied. Convinced of their roles at the center of an ongoing revolution that intersects with so many struggles, in defiance of the old world they redouble their energy to invent a new present, to love and stay alive.
tt18690252