IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 295 users

Diterbitkan 09 July 1994

Oleh LIN

Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

After killing his brother, Prince Yamato is banished from his father’s kingdom until he can bring his dangerous powers under control. On his journey, he meets and joins with the magical priestess Oto, and together they go to fight against an evil god that has been ravaging the Earth in the form of an enormous hydra. Will Yamato ever return home to reclaim his rightful place on the throne?

Takao Okawara

Masahiro Takashima, Yasuko Sawaguchi, Hiroshi Abe, Akira Koieyama, Masashi Ishibashi

