  1. Home
  2. Adventure
  3. Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

Sutradara

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

295

users

Diterbitkan

09 July 1994

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

After killing his brother, Prince Yamato is banished from his father’s kingdom until he can bring his dangerous powers under control. On his journey, he meets and joins with the magical priestess Oto, and together they go to fight against an evil god that has been ravaging the Earth in the form of an enormous hydra. Will Yamato ever return home to reclaim his rightful place on the throne?
Takao Okawara
Masahiro Takashima, Yasuko Sawaguchi, Hiroshi Abe, Akira Koieyama, Masashi Ishibashi

Diterbitkan

September 24, 2023 1:49 pm

Durasi

Juragan21 Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

Layar Kaca 21 Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

LK21 Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

Movieon21 Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

Nonton Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

Nonton Film Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

Nonton Movie Orochi, the Eight-Headed Dragon (1994)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share