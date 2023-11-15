Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Orgy of the Dead (1965) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Arlene Spooner,
Barbara Nordin,
Bunny Glaser,
Coleen O'Brien,
Criswell,
Dene Starnes,
Edward Tontini,
Fawn Silver,
John Andrews,
John Bealey
Sutradara
Stephen C. Apostolof
IMDb
2.9/
10from
3,245users
Diterbitkan
01 June 1965
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Orgy of the Dead (1965)
Bob and Shirley go in search of a cemetery in order to inspire Bob for writing his next horror story. After they crash the car, they wander into the graveyard and encounter the dancing dead, a full moon spectacle overseen by the Ruler of the Dark. Before long the couple is spotted and taken prisoner. Tied to stakes and forced to watch the dancing, they await their fate.
tt0054240