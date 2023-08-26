  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.6

/

10

from

172

users

Diterbitkan

15 July 2015

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Ordinary Victories (2015)

Marco, in his thirties, is a little lost and tormented at the thought of truly settling. A former war photographer, he no longer wants to cover conflict and is more interested in the world of longshiremen.
Laurent Tuel
Nicolas Duvauchelle, Maud Wyler, André Wilms, Liliane Rovère, Olivier Perrier, Jérémy Azencott, Randiane Naly, Gérard Bohanne, Ludovic Berthillot, Bernard Nissile

Diterbitkan

Agustus 26, 2023 12:42 pm

Durasi

