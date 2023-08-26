IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 172 users

Ordinary Victories (2015)

Marco, in his thirties, is a little lost and tormented at the thought of truly settling. A former war photographer, he no longer wants to cover conflict and is more interested in the world of longshiremen.

Laurent Tuel

Nicolas Duvauchelle, Maud Wyler, André Wilms, Liliane Rovère, Olivier Perrier, Jérémy Azencott, Randiane Naly, Gérard Bohanne, Ludovic Berthillot, Bernard Nissile

tt3982760