IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 108 users

Diterbitkan 26 November 2010

Oleh mamat

Open Five (2010)

A blend of reality and fiction, “Open Five” follows the story of Jake, a struggling musician and his sidekick, Kentucker, a maker of “poor” films and what happens when two girls (Lucy and Rose) venture down to Memphis for a long weekend.

Kentucker Audley

Kentucker Audley, Jake Rabinbach, Genevieve Angelson, Shannon Esper, Amy Seimetz, Caroline White, Josh Weintraub

tt1474816