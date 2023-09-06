IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 548 users

Herve, the head of a press agency, is traveling fast down a road headed in only one direction: self-destruction. He is an alcoholic, and his drinking is wrecking his marriage, family and career. In desperation and still in denial, he checks into a detox clinic in Geneva, his last-chance saloon. There he meets a group of fellow sufferers and one person in particular, a young woman named Magali, who help him to see life other than through the bottom of an empty bottle.

Philippe Godeau, Hubert Engammare, Stéphane Manaranche

François Cluzet, Mélanie Thierry, Michel Vuillermoz, Anne Consigny, Éric Naggar, Marilyne Canto, Bernard Campan, Lionnel Astier, Raphaëline Goupilleau, Eva Mazauric, Françoise Pinkwasser, Riton Liebman, Arthur Moncla, Ninon Brétécher, Philippe du Janerand

