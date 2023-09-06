Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film One for the Road (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Anne Consigny,
Arthur Moncla,
Bernard Campan,
Éric Naggar,
Eva Mazauric,
François Cluzet,
Françoise Pinkwasser,
Lionnel Astier,
Marilyne Canto,
Mélanie Thierry
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
548users
Diterbitkan
23 September 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
One for the Road (2009)
Herve, the head of a press agency, is traveling fast down a road headed in only one direction: self-destruction. He is an alcoholic, and his drinking is wrecking his marriage, family and career. In desperation and still in denial, he checks into a detox clinic in Geneva, his last-chance saloon. There he meets a group of fellow sufferers and one person in particular, a young woman named Magali, who help him to see life other than through the bottom of an empty bottle.
Philippe Godeau, Hubert Engammare, Stéphane Manaranche
François Cluzet, Mélanie Thierry, Michel Vuillermoz, Anne Consigny, Éric Naggar, Marilyne Canto, Bernard Campan, Lionnel Astier, Raphaëline Goupilleau, Eva Mazauric, Françoise Pinkwasser, Riton Liebman, Arthur Moncla, Ninon Brétécher, Philippe du Janerand
tt1245771