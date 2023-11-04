Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film One and a Half Prince (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Dantes Bobaianu,
Emilian Oprea,
George Gâdei,
Iris Spiridon,
István Teglas,
László Mátray,
Marius Manole,
Razvan Alexe,
Sasa Berceanu
Sutradara
Ana Lungu
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.3/
10from
126users
Diterbitkan
29 August 2018
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
One and a Half Prince (2018)
A trio of quirky lifelong friends create a makeshift family, but their tight bond is tested when one of them falls in love with a writer.
Ana Lungu
Iris Spiridon, Marius Manole, István Téglás, László Mátray, Dantes Bobaianu, Sasa Berceanu, Razvan Alexe, George Gâdei, Emilian Oprea
tt8677444