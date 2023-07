IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 1,109 users

Diterbitkan 17 November 1994

Oleh mamat

Once Upon a Time in China V (1994)

Epic adventure set during a tumultuous time in China, when left without a leader, the cavalry is attacked by the powerful allies and pirate bands. A martial arts master, Wong Fei-Hong and Aunt Yee return to do battle against these evil forces.

Tsui Hark

Vincent Zhao, Rosamund Kwan, Max Mok Siu-Chung, Kent Cheng, Roger Kwok, Xiong Xinxin, Jean Wang, Tam Bing-Man, Shun Lau, Paco Yick Tin-Hung, Elaine Lui Siu-Ling, Wei Tung, Dion Lam Dik-On, Zhang Tielin, James Wong

