IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 5,046 users

Diterbitkan 18 January 1991

Once Around (1991)

Renata Bella feels like a failure at life and career. But when Renata attends a seminar on selling real estate, she finally finds True Love. Sam Sharpe, while a top-notch, successful salesman, is much older than Renata. She is swept away by his excessively flamboyant style and irrepressible nature. The very traits she finds romantic, however, lead to repeated conflict with her family, especially her beloved father Joe, leaving Renata trapped in the middle.

Lasse Hallström

Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, Danny Aiello, Laura San Giacomo, Gena Rowlands, Roxanne Hart, Danton Stone, Tim Guinee, Greg Germann, Griffin Dunne, Cullen O. Johnson, Joan Gay, Lou Criscuolo, Myra Taylor, Michael Steve Jones, Sabah Shayan, Caroline Parton, John Bennes, Archie Fallon, William Wolkovich, Dorothy Stevenson-Bigby, Allen A. Mele, Barry Reed, Heather Reed, Susan Reed, Jonathan A. Cramer, Gerald A. Benullo, Sal Ruffino

