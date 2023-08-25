IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 51 users

Diterbitkan 26 March 2021

Oleh LIN

Olvido y León (2021)

After 15 years, Olvido accepts that her problems have nothing to do with the relationship she maintains with her twin brother León, who has Down Syndrome.

Xavier Bermúdez

Marta Larralde, Guillem Jiménez, Monti Castiñeiras, Sergio Quintana

tt12485306