Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anthony Caruso,
Carlyle Blackwell Jr.,
Errol Flynn,
Erville Alderson,
Frank Tang,
George Tobias,
George Tyne,
Henry Hull,
Hugh Beaumont,
James Brown
Sutradara
Raoul Walsh
IMDb
7.3/
10from
5,392users
Diterbitkan
17 February 1945
Oleh
Synopsis
Objective, Burma! (1945)
A group of men parachute into Japanese-occupied Burma with a dangerous and important mission: to locate and blow up a radar station. They accomplish this well enough, but when they try to rendezvous at an old air-strip to be taken back to their base, they find Japanese waiting for them, and they must make a long, difficult walk back through enemy-occupied jungle.
Raoul Walsh
