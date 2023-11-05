IMDb 7 / 10 from 163 users

Diterbitkan 18 October 2023

Oleh LIN

NYAD (2023)

The remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.

Peter Zuccarini, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Mark Rayner, Mauricio Coronado, Amalia Ramírez Atiles, Agueda Anaya Angulo

Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans, Luke Cosgrove, Karly Rothenberg, Jeena Yi, Anna Harriette Pittman, Eric T. Miller, Garland Scott, Johnny Solo, Marcus Young, Erica Cho, Ethan Jones Romero, Lilo Grunwald, Marcella Acuña Báez

tt5302918