IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 69 users

Diterbitkan 24 April 2010

Oleh mamat

No Woman, No Cry (2010)

Pregnancy is a death sentence for more than half a million women every year, but their deaths would be preventable if they could obtain the health care they needed. This documentary focuses on the personal stories behind those statistics.

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington, Janet Loboy Tadel, Rahel Masikawa, Godfrey Mbaruku, Monica Begum, Yasmin Begum, Sabina Faiz Rashid, Linda Valencia, Romeo Menéndez, Jennie Joseph, Robbie Goodrich, Lightness Sisitivi, Edward Burns

tt1493034